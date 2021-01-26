Which institution holds the most shares in Aphria Inc. (APHA)

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) is 73.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.95 and a high of $14.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The APHA stock was last observed hovering at around $12.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.89% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.23% off the consensus price target high of $20.55 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -52.66% lower than the price target low of $8.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.90, the stock is 34.07% and 57.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.84 million and changing 7.41% at the moment leaves the stock 138.97% off its SMA200. APHA registered 127.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 135.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.06.

The stock witnessed a 68.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 156.62%, and is -3.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.32% over the week and 8.06% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 40.17. Distance from 52-week low is 561.54% and -7.92% from its 52-week high.

Aphria Inc. (APHA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aphria Inc. (APHA) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aphria Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2021..

Aphria Inc. (APHA) Top Institutional Holders

213 institutions hold shares in Aphria Inc. (APHA), with 44.34k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 13.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 316.75M, and float is at 312.57M with Short Float at 7.25%. Institutions hold 13.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.5 million shares valued at $33.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.51% of the APHA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 4.95 million shares valued at $21.92 million to account for 1.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 2.3 million shares representing 0.77% and valued at over $10.17 million, while Peconic Partners, LLC holds 0.68% of the shares totaling 2.02 million with a market value of $8.93 million.