Which institution holds the most shares in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) is 29.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $2.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The CSCW stock was last observed hovering at around $0.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.23% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.23% higher than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $0.92, the stock is 23.02% and 49.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.52 million and changing 7.02% at the moment leaves the stock 31.43% off its SMA200. CSCW registered 0.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5800 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5229.

The stock witnessed a 81.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.42%, and is 15.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.87% over the week and 15.50% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 193.93% and -55.58% from its 52-week high.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.00% this year.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW), with 12.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.76% while institutional investors hold 0.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.86M, and float is at 40.76M with Short Float at 3.28%. Institutions hold 0.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 0.16 million shares valued at $77102.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.29% of the CSCW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is ExodusPoint Capital Management, LP with 0.14 million shares valued at $66798.0 to account for 0.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Squarepoint Ops LLC which holds 11129.0 shares representing 0.02% and valued at over $5341.0, while Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 10000.0 with a market value of $4800.0.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.