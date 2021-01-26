Which Institutions Own Shares In InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)?

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) is 107.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $10.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The NVIV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $37.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.52% off the consensus price target high of $37.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 95.52% higher than the price target low of $37.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.68, the stock is 83.76% and 131.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.57 million and changing 20.00% at the moment leaves the stock 35.06% off its SMA200. NVIV registered -82.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8041 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1036.

The stock witnessed a 182.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 180.00%, and is 51.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.05% over the week and 15.67% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 237.69% and -83.28% from its 52-week high.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.90% this year.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV), with 2.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.35% while institutional investors hold 8.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.17M, and float is at 21.16M with Short Float at 3.97%. Institutions hold 7.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wedbush Securities Inc with over 81491.0 shares valued at $0.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.38% of the NVIV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Northern Trust Corporation with 12751.0 shares valued at $18106.0 to account for 0.06% of the shares outstanding.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.