Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)?

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) is -32.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.94 and a high of $22.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The KMPH stock was last observed hovering at around $6.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.51% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.11% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 68.62% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $7.53, the stock is -14.49% and -37.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.78 million and changing 25.08% at the moment leaves the stock -8.61% off its SMA200. KMPH registered 30.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.99.

The stock witnessed a -52.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.50%, and is 26.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.33% over the week and 15.38% over the month.

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $92.32M and $12.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.61. Distance from 52-week low is 288.95% and -65.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-634.80%).

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KemPharm Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.48 with sales reaching $3.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 183.40% in year-over-year returns.

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in KemPharm Inc. (KMPH), with 322.73k shares held by insiders accounting for 7.12% while institutional investors hold 6.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.43M, and float is at 3.98M with Short Float at 1.12%. Institutions hold 6.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Iowa State Bank with over 2750.0 shares valued at $24838.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.06% of the KMPH Shares outstanding.

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Clifton R. LaDuane, the company’s CFO, Secretary & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Clifton R. LaDuane bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 25 at a price of $0.22 per share for a total of $218.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34000.0 shares.

KemPharm Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Sangiovanni Timothy J. (VP, Corporate Controller) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $0.20 per share for $800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18000.0 shares of the KMPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Clifton R. LaDuane (CFO, Secretary & Treasurer) acquired 8,000 shares at an average price of $0.25 for $2010.0. The insider now directly holds 33,000 shares of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH).