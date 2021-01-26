Why Birks Group Inc. (AMEX: BGI) is the topic of conversation today

Birks Group Inc. (AMEX: BGI) is 58.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $1.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The BGI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $1.36, the stock is 31.91% and 48.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 4.62% at the moment leaves the stock 75.73% off its SMA200. BGI registered 37.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 41.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9697 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8429.

The stock witnessed a 64.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.10%, and is 19.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.42% over the week and 16.59% over the month.

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) has around 732 employees, a market worth around $24.28M and $134.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 323.94% and -30.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.40%).

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) Analyst Forecasts

Birks Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.20% this year.

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in Birks Group Inc. (BGI), with 10.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.84% while institutional investors hold 0.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.97M, and float is at 4.32M with Short Float at 1.78%. Institutions hold 0.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 10002.0 shares valued at $6761.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.10% of the BGI Shares outstanding.

Birks Group Inc. (BGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) that is 38.10% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -67.39% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.12.