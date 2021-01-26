Why Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) is 5.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.70 and a high of $31.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The EOSE stock was last observed hovering at around $23.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.58%.

Currently trading at $21.90, the stock is -11.68% and 20.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing -6.73% at the moment leaves the stock 71.95% off its SMA200. EOSE registered a gain of 111.59% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.30.

The stock witnessed a 36.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 118.78%, and is -4.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.87% over the week and 16.48% over the month.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) has around 66 employees, a market worth around $1.16B and $0.32M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 125.77% and -31.46% from its 52-week high.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Analyst Forecasts

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $960k over the same period..

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Top Institutional Holders

59 institutions hold shares in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE), with 14.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.19% while institutional investors hold 53.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.81M, and float is at 45.67M with Short Float at 4.01%. Institutions hold 42.43% of the Float.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $14.57 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.