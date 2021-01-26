Why Shares of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Are Going Crazy

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) is 92.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.59 and a high of $24.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The VVPR stock was last observed hovering at around $13.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.98%.

Currently trading at $17.86, the stock is 65.23% and 93.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.56 million and changing 28.67% at the moment leaves the stock 237.99% off its SMA200. VVPR registered 1501.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 835.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.22.

The stock witnessed a 126.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 140.05%, and is 63.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.23% over the week and 16.96% over the month.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has around 204 employees, a market worth around $296.65M and $48.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 2927.12% and -26.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.50%).

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -252.90% this year.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in VivoPower International PLC (VVPR), with 18.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.75% while institutional investors hold 5.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.92M, and float is at 7.50M with Short Float at 1.72%. Institutions hold 2.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.34 million shares valued at $3.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.52% of the VVPR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Jane Street Group, LLC with 61131.0 shares valued at $0.56 million to account for 0.45% of the shares outstanding.