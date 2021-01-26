Why should you buy stock in Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)?

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) is 28.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.05 and a high of $11.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The GNUS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.44% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 60.44% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.78, the stock is 23.10% and 24.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.01 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 11.50% off its SMA200. GNUS registered 473.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5115 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4077.

The stock witnessed a 13.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.35%, and is 24.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.18% over the week and 7.47% over the month.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $424.48M and $1.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3349.61% and -84.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-74.90%).

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genius Brands International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.80% this year.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Top Institutional Holders

74 institutions hold shares in Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS), with 14.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.68% while institutional investors hold 6.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 256.43M, and float is at 234.19M with Short Float at 11.93%. Institutions hold 6.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.89 million shares valued at $3.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.13% of the GNUS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.74 million shares valued at $3.26 million to account for 1.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 1.61 million shares representing 0.63% and valued at over $1.91 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.51% of the shares totaling 1.32 million with a market value of $1.57 million.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KLEIN MICHAEL G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KLEIN MICHAEL G bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 06 at a price of $2.83 per share for a total of $70750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45000.0 shares.

Genius Brands International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 26 that KLEIN MICHAEL G (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 26 and was made at $2.73 per share for $13650.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the GNUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 19, Heyward Andy (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 460,574 shares at an average price of $2.94 for $1.35 million. The insider now directly holds 6,881,589 shares of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS).

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) that is trading -39.77% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.13% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 30.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.04.