Why Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) is the topic of conversation today

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) is 24.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.32 and a high of $30.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The WKHS stock was last observed hovering at around $24.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.21% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -6.62% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -62.74% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.92, the stock is 32.04% and 34.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 29.72 million and changing 25.13% at the moment leaves the stock 94.05% off its SMA200. WKHS registered 699.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.89.

The stock witnessed a 6.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.54%, and is 5.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.07% over the week and 8.20% over the month.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) has around 81 employees, a market worth around $2.89B and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2251.33% and -0.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-102.90%).

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Workhorse Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $1.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 422.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 65,900.00% in year-over-year returns.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Top Institutional Holders

241 institutions hold shares in Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS), with 10.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.87% while institutional investors hold 36.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 120.53M, and float is at 112.16M with Short Float at 30.99%. Institutions hold 33.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.21 million shares valued at $157.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.15% of the WKHS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.21 million shares valued at $106.31 million to account for 3.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Seaport Global Asset Management, LLC which holds 3.94 million shares representing 3.27% and valued at over $99.52 million, while Arosa Capital Management LP holds 2.56% of the shares totaling 3.08 million with a market value of $77.98 million.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chess Raymond Joseph, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Chess Raymond Joseph sold 4,853 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $24.46 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Workhorse Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 08 that Ackerson Gregory T. (Controller) sold a total of 3,223 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 08 and was made at $27.91 per share for $89954.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the WKHS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, Samuels H. Benjamin (Director) disposed off 66,666 shares at an average price of $26.00 for $1.73 million. The insider now directly holds 320,965 shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS).

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Navistar International Corporation (NAV) that is trading 72.31% up over the past 12 months. General Motors Company (GM) is 55.61% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.73% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 25.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.67.