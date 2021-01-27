3 Stocks to Watch: Rio Tinto Group (RIO), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Matador Resources Company (MTDR)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) shares are 7.86% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.48% or -$2.01 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.99% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 36.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -0.58% and 6.57% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 27, 2020, Liberum recommended the RIO stock is a Sell, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on January 13, 2021. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the RIO stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $79.12 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $95.25. The forecasts give the Rio Tinto Group stock a price target range of $124.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $90.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.19% or 12.09%.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR), on the other hand, is trading around $16.28 with a market cap of $1.78B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.00 and spell out a less modest performance – a -8.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Matador Resources Company (MTDR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MTDR’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -42.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $18.23 million. This represented 91.04% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $203.39 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$2.38 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.38 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Dec 2020, the total assets figure advanced to $3.79 billion from $4.0 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $319.96 million, significantly lower than the $353.13 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$345.77 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at Matador Resources Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 32,513 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.92M shares after the latest sales, with 0.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.20% with a share float percentage of 109.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Matador Resources Company having a total of 295 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.59 million shares worth more than $137.07 million. As of Sept 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 11.97 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $98.9 million and represent 10.25% of shares outstanding.