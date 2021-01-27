Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) Volatility At 12.14%, Should You Add A Position?

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) is 59.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $1.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The AEZS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.89% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 84.89% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $0.68, the stock is 16.40% and 46.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.07 million and changing 2.21% at the moment leaves the stock 17.35% off its SMA200. AEZS registered -43.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 40.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5055 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4301.

The stock witnessed a 64.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 90.09%, and is -2.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.14% over the week and 13.78% over the month.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $46.12M and $1.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 134.07% and -50.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (628.40%).

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -240.50% this year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS), with 3.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.29% while institutional investors hold 4.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.68M, and float is at 62.63M with Short Float at 3.73%. Institutions hold 4.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 1.12 million shares valued at $0.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.10% of the AEZS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 0.16 million shares valued at $55001.0 to account for 0.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 93950.0 shares representing 0.18% and valued at over $32976.0, while Wedbush Securities Inc holds 0.15% of the shares totaling 79350.0 with a market value of $27851.0.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sanofi (SNY) that is trading 2.89% up over the past 12 months. Novartis AG (NVS) is 2.39% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 37.18% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.81.