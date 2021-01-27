Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) Is Up 85.13% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) is 85.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.88 and a high of $12.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The CAPR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.35% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 47.08% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.35, the stock is 39.09% and 45.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.43 million and changing -17.53% at the moment leaves the stock 28.23% off its SMA200. CAPR registered 291.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.08.

The stock witnessed a 63.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.06%, and is 16.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.37% over the week and 13.89% over the month.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $122.55M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 621.59% and -48.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-75.80%).

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $210k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -75.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 47.90% in year-over-year returns.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR), with 516.71k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.53% while institutional investors hold 6.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.45M, and float is at 19.93M with Short Float at 3.80%. Institutions hold 6.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.34 million shares valued at $1.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.67% of the CAPR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.28 million shares valued at $1.49 million to account for 1.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Northern Trust Corporation which holds 0.15 million shares representing 0.74% and valued at over $0.79 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.59% of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $0.63 million.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times.