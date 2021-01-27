China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) is 61.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.84 and a high of $10.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The CREG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.62% off its average median price target of $350.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.65% off the consensus price target high of $350.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.65% higher than the price target low of $350.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $8.24, the stock is 41.34% and 69.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.88 million and changing 24.47% at the moment leaves the stock 149.50% off its SMA200. CREG registered 148.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 213.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.65.

The stock witnessed a 64.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 119.73%, and is 38.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.45% over the week and 19.55% over the month.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) has around 108 employees, a market worth around $25.87M and -$0.01M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.48. Distance from 52-week low is 348.07% and -18.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Recycling Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.60% this year.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG), with 489.23k shares held by insiders accounting for 15.65% while institutional investors hold 3.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.69M, and float is at 2.64M with Short Float at 1.77%. Institutions hold 3.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 40055.0 shares valued at $0.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.28% of the CREG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 26526.0 shares valued at $83026.0 to account for 0.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 21967.0 shares representing 0.70% and valued at over $68756.0, while Creative Planning holds 0.32% of the shares totaling 10000.0 with a market value of $31300.0.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) that is trading -24.20% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 47.28% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 24530.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.07.