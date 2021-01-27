Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) is 20.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.71 and a high of $32.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNK stock was last observed hovering at around $20.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.45% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.29% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -80.31% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.44, the stock is 28.95% and 41.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.73 million and changing 11.67% at the moment leaves the stock 74.76% off its SMA200. CNK registered -34.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.20.

The stock witnessed a 26.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 124.25%, and is 7.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.48% over the week and 6.49% over the month.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) has around 12705 employees, a market worth around $2.35B and $1.38B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 310.51% and -28.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.43 with sales reaching $92.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -79.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -88.20% in year-over-year returns.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Top Institutional Holders

350 institutions hold shares in Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK), with 19.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.45% while institutional investors hold 103.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.71M, and float is at 98.37M with Short Float at 32.15%. Institutions hold 86.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.31 million shares valued at $123.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.42% of the CNK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 9.6 million shares valued at $95.99 million to account for 8.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 9.31 million shares representing 7.88% and valued at over $93.07 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.13% of the shares totaling 6.07 million with a market value of $60.65 million.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fernandes Valmir, the company’s Pr – Cinemark International. SEC filings show that Fernandes Valmir sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $16.38 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that Cavalier Michael (EVP-General Counsel) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $16.78 per share for $41950.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the CNK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, Zoradi Mark (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $16.17 for $32340.0. The insider now directly holds 635,503 shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK).

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) that is trading -22.01% down over the past 12 months. Reading International Inc. (RDI) is -28.24% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.28% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 27.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.89.