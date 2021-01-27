Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) makes 0.15% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is 1.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.40 and a high of $50.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The CSCO stock was last observed hovering at around $45.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.73% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -11.61% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $45.76, the stock is 1.80% and 4.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.71 million and changing 1.09% at the moment leaves the stock 6.15% off its SMA200. CSCO registered -4.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.46.

The stock witnessed a 1.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.59%, and is 0.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.15% over the week and 1.65% over the month.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has around 77500 employees, a market worth around $192.70B and $48.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.38 and Fwd P/E is 13.43. Profit margin for the company is 21.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.22% and -9.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.70%).

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cisco Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.75 with sales reaching $11.92B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.70% in year-over-year returns.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Top Institutional Holders

3,214 institutions hold shares in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), with 2.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.06% while institutional investors hold 74.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.23B, and float is at 4.22B with Short Float at 0.97%. Institutions hold 74.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 334.11 million shares valued at $13.16 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.91% of the CSCO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 321.42 million shares valued at $12.66 billion to account for 7.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 184.23 million shares representing 4.36% and valued at over $7.26 billion, while Bank of America Corporation holds 2.34% of the shares totaling 99.09 million with a market value of $3.9 billion.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Martinez Maria, the company’s EVP, Chief Customer Exp Offcr. SEC filings show that Martinez Maria sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $45.00 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Cisco Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Martinez Maria (EVP, Chief Customer Exp Offcr) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $44.49 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the CSCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, CHANDLER MARK D (EVP, LglSrvs & GenCnsl) disposed off 268 shares at an average price of $44.81 for $12010.0. The insider now directly holds 182,474 shares of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO).

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is trading -3.07% down over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -11.64% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.87% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 36.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.26.