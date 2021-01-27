Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Volatility At 8.27%, Should You Add A Position?

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) is -6.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.87 and a high of $17.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLOV stock was last observed hovering at around $15.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.45% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 18.45% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.31, the stock is 9.32% and 29.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.79 million and changing 3.49% at the moment leaves the stock 42.81% off its SMA200. CLOV registered a gain of 42.37% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.14.

The stock witnessed a 12.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.51%, and is 14.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.27% over the week and 9.86% over the month.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) has around 327 employees, a market worth around $6.39B and $623.56M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 65.25% and -6.53% from its 52-week high.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.50M, and float is at 86.68M with Short Float at 4.99%.