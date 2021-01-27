ComSovereign Holding Corp. Common Stock (COMS) down -25.00% since start of the year

ComSovereign Holding Corp. Common Stock (NASDAQ: COMS) is -25.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.83 and a high of $11.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The COMS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.85%.

Currently trading at $4.50, the stock is -24.32% and -26.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.04 million and changing 23.29% at the moment leaves the stock -14.71% off its SMA200. COMS registered 29.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.8386 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.3298.

The stock witnessed a -33.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.21%, and is -24.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.57% over the week and 13.39% over the month.

ComSovereign Holding Corp. Common Stock (COMS) has around 80 employees, a market worth around $667.34M and $8.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 145.90% and -59.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.20%).

ComSovereign Holding Corp. Common Stock (COMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ComSovereign Holding Corp. Common Stock (COMS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ComSovereign Holding Corp. Common Stock quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $1.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 384.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1,885.10% in year-over-year returns.

ComSovereign Holding Corp. Common Stock (COMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 132.65M, and float is at 113.90M with Short Float at 0.00%.