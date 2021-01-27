Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) is 104.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.60 and a high of $45.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The DNMR stock was last observed hovering at around $42.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.44% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.04% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 2.04% higher than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.00, the stock is 72.73% and 144.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.18 million and changing 12.78% at the moment leaves the stock 267.20% off its SMA200. DNMR registered a gain of 380.00% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.30.

The stock witnessed a 111.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 321.05%, and is 61.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.38% over the week and 13.34% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 400.00% and 5.29% from its 52-week high.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Danimer Scientific Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01..

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Top Institutional Holders