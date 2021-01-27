Discovery Inc. (DISCA) Analysis & Forecast for January 2021

Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) is 35.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.12 and a high of $40.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The DISCA stock was last observed hovering at around $40.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.41% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.38% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -147.82% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.13, the stock is 21.71% and 39.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.01 million and changing 3.46% at the moment leaves the stock 77.02% off its SMA200. DISCA registered 34.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 95.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.79.

The stock witnessed a 44.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 92.99%, and is 12.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

Discovery Inc. (DISCA) has around 9200 employees, a market worth around $18.12B and $10.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.66 and Fwd P/E is 12.91. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 146.09% and 2.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

Discovery Inc. (DISCA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Discovery Inc. (DISCA) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Discovery Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $2.81B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 236.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.20% in year-over-year returns.

Discovery Inc. (DISCA) Top Institutional Holders

763 institutions hold shares in Discovery Inc. (DISCA), with 94.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.85% while institutional investors hold 134.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 505.00M, and float is at 465.01M with Short Float at 11.74%. Institutions hold 130.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.72 million shares valued at $407.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.68% of the DISCA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 16.99 million shares valued at $369.87 million to account for 10.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ClearBridge Investments, LLC which holds 15.97 million shares representing 9.96% and valued at over $347.75 million, while FMR, LLC holds 6.64% of the shares totaling 10.65 million with a market value of $231.76 million.

Discovery Inc. (DISCA) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Discovery Inc. (DISCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LOWE KENNETH W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LOWE KENNETH W sold 91,836 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $25.22 per share for a total of $2.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.2 million shares.

Discovery Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that MALONE JOHN C (Director) sold a total of 550,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $28.61 per share for $15.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the DISCA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, MALONE JOHN C (Director) disposed off 5,229 shares at an average price of $21.44 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 780,591 shares of Discovery Inc. (DISCA).

Discovery Inc. (DISCA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) that is trading 58.62% up over the past 12 months. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is 13.84% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.05% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 45.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.95.