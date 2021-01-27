Dissecting Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) is 184.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.63 and a high of $15.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The SAVA stock was last observed hovering at around $15.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.75% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.04% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -38.79% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.43, the stock is 104.73% and 126.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.58 million and changing 23.92% at the moment leaves the stock 205.54% off its SMA200. SAVA registered 171.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 459.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.27.

The stock witnessed a 154.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 108.48%, and is 49.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.89% over the week and 14.03% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 121.44. Distance from 52-week low is 1092.02% and 22.98% from its 52-week high.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cassava Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.70% this year.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Top Institutional Holders

95 institutions hold shares in Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA), with 2.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.20% while institutional investors hold 28.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.97M, and float is at 22.20M with Short Float at 24.09%. Institutions hold 26.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.45 million shares valued at $16.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.65% of the SAVA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.27 million shares valued at $14.66 million to account for 4.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bleichroeder LP which holds 0.68 million shares representing 2.68% and valued at over $7.88 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.38% of the shares totaling 0.35 million with a market value of $4.06 million.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BARBIER REMI, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that BARBIER REMI bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 24 at a price of $9.59 per share for a total of $95900.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.08 million shares.

Cassava Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 18 that ROBERTSON SANFORD (Director) bought a total of 36,281 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 18 and was made at $8.92 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.91 million shares of the SAVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 17, Schoen Eric (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $7.04 for $14080.0. The insider now directly holds 27,300 shares of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA).