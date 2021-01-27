Fox Corporation (FOXA) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) is 19.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.81 and a high of $39.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The FOXA stock was last observed hovering at around $34.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.06% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.52% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -68.14% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.99, the stock is 21.33% and 26.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.18 million and changing 5.90% at the moment leaves the stock 34.37% off its SMA200. FOXA registered -5.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.81%.

The stock witnessed a 24.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.99%, and is 16.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.23% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $21.16B and $12.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.23 and Fwd P/E is 14.36. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.72% and -6.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Fox Corporation (FOXA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fox Corporation (FOXA) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fox Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.90% this year.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 603.00M, and float is at 492.32M with Short Float at 7.85%.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Fox Corporation (FOXA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 10 times.