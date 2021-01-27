Here is a breakdown of the Schlumberger Limited (SLB) stock performance

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) is 4.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.87 and a high of $35.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The SLB stock was last observed hovering at around $22.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.46% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -21.82% lower than the price target low of $18.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.05, the stock is -7.97% and -2.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.79 million and changing -3.03% at the moment leaves the stock 16.43% off its SMA200. SLB registered -33.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.45.

The stock witnessed a 3.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.66%, and is -10.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.15% over the week and 4.30% over the month.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) has around 105000 employees, a market worth around $31.37B and $26.30B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.52. Profit margin for the company is -83.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.76% and -38.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.50%).

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Schlumberger Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $5.06B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -576.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -32.10% in year-over-year returns.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Top Institutional Holders

1,412 institutions hold shares in Schlumberger Limited (SLB), with 2.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 76.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.39B, and float is at 1.39B with Short Float at 1.39%. Institutions hold 76.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 112.99 million shares valued at $1.76 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.12% of the SLB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 93.29 million shares valued at $1.45 billion to account for 6.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dodge & Cox Inc which holds 81.93 million shares representing 5.89% and valued at over $1.27 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.45% of the shares totaling 75.86 million with a market value of $1.18 billion.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Schlumberger Limited (SLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jaramillo Claudia, the company’s VP, Treasurer. SEC filings show that Jaramillo Claudia sold 4,061 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $23.11 per share for a total of $93861.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15614.0 shares.

Schlumberger Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that Laureles Saul R. (Director, Corporate Legal) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $21.85 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15143.0 shares of the SLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03, BELANI ASHOK (EVP New Energy) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $21.85 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 257,514 shares of Schlumberger Limited (SLB).

Schlumberger Limited (SLB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) that is trading 10.81% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.15% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.65.