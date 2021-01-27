iQIYI Inc. (IQ) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) is 19.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.51 and a high of $28.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The IQ stock was last observed hovering at around $20.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.57% off its average median price target of $144.64 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.44% off the consensus price target high of $194.23 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 79.29% higher than the price target low of $108.44 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.46, the stock is 16.50% and 8.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.52 million and changing 7.52% at the moment leaves the stock 6.74% off its SMA200. IQ registered -5.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.88.

The stock witnessed a 22.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.92%, and is 7.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.90% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has around 8889 employees, a market worth around $16.56B and $4.60B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.79% and -19.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.60%).

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iQIYI Inc. (IQ) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iQIYI Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.37 with sales reaching $1.15B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.70% in year-over-year returns.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Top Institutional Holders

323 institutions hold shares in iQIYI Inc. (IQ), with 2.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.30% while institutional investors hold 62.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 740.38M, and float is at 226.73M with Short Float at 19.57%. Institutions hold 62.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 39.3 million shares valued at $887.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.74% of the IQ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 28.68 million shares valued at $647.69 million to account for 1.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 21.64 million shares representing 0.96% and valued at over $488.57 million, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 0.65% of the shares totaling 14.7 million with a market value of $332.03 million.