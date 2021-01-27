Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 6.55% Upside

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is 13.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.00 and a high of $35.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The IRM stock was last observed hovering at around $33.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.11% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.55% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -121.94% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.51, the stock is 20.05% and 23.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.66 million and changing 6.32% at the moment leaves the stock 29.25% off its SMA200. IRM registered 5.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.37.

The stock witnessed a 13.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.93%, and is 13.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.25% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has around 26750 employees, a market worth around $9.66B and $4.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 72.45 and Fwd P/E is 24.17. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.10% and -0.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Iron Mountain Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $1.04B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.50% in year-over-year returns.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Top Institutional Holders

828 institutions hold shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM), with 2.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.98% while institutional investors hold 87.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 288.40M, and float is at 284.47M with Short Float at 17.47%. Institutions hold 86.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 48.48 million shares valued at $1.3 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 16.82% of the IRM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 35.25 million shares valued at $944.3 million to account for 12.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 22.58 million shares representing 7.84% and valued at over $604.87 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.58% of the shares totaling 13.19 million with a market value of $353.41 million.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tomovcsik John, the company’s EVP, Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Tomovcsik John sold 41,235 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $29.63 per share for a total of $1.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34093.0 shares.

Iron Mountain Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 06 that Borges Daniel (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 7,405 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 06 and was made at $29.50 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the IRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 18, Allerton Jennifer (Director) disposed off 7,011 shares at an average price of $27.30 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 12,812 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM).

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fiserv Inc. (FISV) that is trading -10.97% down over the past 12 months. Equifax Inc. (EFX) is 17.94% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.05% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 53.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 14.71.