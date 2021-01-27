Kopin Corporation (KOPN) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 4.36% Upside

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) is 116.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $6.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The KOPN stock was last observed hovering at around $5.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.36% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -50.29% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.26, the stock is 70.42% and 130.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.5 million and changing 0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 247.44% off its SMA200. KOPN registered 1004.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 182.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.78.

The stock witnessed a 86.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 295.49%, and is 48.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.12% over the week and 13.77% over the month.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) has around 153 employees, a market worth around $384.51M and $34.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 2668.42% and -15.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-92.60%).

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kopin Corporation (KOPN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kopin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $9.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.90% in year-over-year returns.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Top Institutional Holders

59 institutions hold shares in Kopin Corporation (KOPN), with 15.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.48% while institutional investors hold 23.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 82.60M, and float is at 68.17M with Short Float at 1.19%. Institutions hold 18.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 5.55 million shares valued at $7.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.53% of the KOPN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.11 million shares valued at $4.29 million to account for 3.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 1.86 million shares representing 2.19% and valued at over $2.57 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.46% of the shares totaling 1.24 million with a market value of $1.71 million.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Kopin Corporation (KOPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SNEIDER RICHARD, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that SNEIDER RICHARD sold 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 22 at a price of $4.50 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Kopin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 22 that SNEIDER RICHARD (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 22 and was made at $4.00 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the KOPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 21, CHOI HONG K (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 159,072 shares at an average price of $3.70 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 173,260 shares of Kopin Corporation (KOPN).

Kopin Corporation (KOPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include eMagin Corporation (EMAN) that is trading 386.96% up over the past 12 months. Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) is 39.57% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -114.86% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.39.