Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) on Track to Reach $49.62 in a Year

Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) is 123.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.49 and a high of $33.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The LIVE stock was last observed hovering at around $17.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.04% off its average median price target of $49.62 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.95% off the consensus price target high of $49.62 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 43.95% higher than the price target low of $49.62 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.81, the stock is 80.31% and 109.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 56.50% at the moment leaves the stock 174.46% off its SMA200. LIVE registered 264.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 182.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.06.

The stock witnessed a 140.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 149.64%, and is 29.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.83% over the week and 15.56% over the month.

Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) has around 850 employees, a market worth around $45.33M and $191.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.07. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 696.85% and -18.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Live Ventures Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 246.40% this year.

Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE), with 312.99k shares held by insiders accounting for 20.13% while institutional investors hold 7.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.62M, and float is at 1.28M with Short Float at 0.22%. Institutions hold 6.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 34801.0 shares valued at $0.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.24% of the LIVE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 15141.0 shares valued at $0.14 million to account for 0.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 13702.0 shares representing 0.88% and valued at over $0.12 million, while Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.80% of the shares totaling 12477.0 with a market value of $0.11 million.

Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 33.26% up over the past 12 months. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -5.58% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -98.19% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5470.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.35.