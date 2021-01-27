Moderna (MRNA) Stock Improved, Pfizer (PFE), Eli Lilly (LLY) Stabilized, D.R. Horton (DHI), Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Declined

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) went up by +3.35% to $151.93. On Tuesday, the company revealed that it was able to supply about 100 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to the United States by the end of the first quarter, adding that it is estimated that a total of 200 million doses will be available by the end of the second quarter. Furthermore, WHO experts say that the two doses of the US laboratory’s anti-covid vaccine can be staggered for up to six weeks.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) was stable +0.08% to $37.31. The Swedish Public Health Department has suspended payment of its Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine orders against pending information on the number of doses contained in each vial, Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter reports.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) remained stable with +0.17% to $212.72. Based on the outcome of an advanced stage trial, the Indianapolis laboratory announced that a mixture of two of its antibodies had helped minimize the likelihood of hospitalization and death from Covid-19 by 70 percent.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) fell -0.75% to $544.1. Regeneron reported that its antibody mixture was successful in preventing the development of covid in contact with an infected person from developing. The company depends on an advanced study’s interim conclusions.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) was down to $77.79, down -1.49 percent. The US real estate developer, with low mortgage rates and buyer demand in sparsely inhabited regions, reported an 84 percent rise in quarterly earnings. The quarterly net profits of the company were $792 million, $2.14 per share, while combined income rose to $5.9 billion by 48 percent. Finalizations rose by 45 percent to 18,739 homes, while the backlog to 20,418 dwellings increased by 56 percent.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) decreased by -6.8% to $27.01. In line with estimates, FCX reported a gain in quarterly earnings, although its sales met consensus. The gold and copper mining company posted a net income of $708 million, or 48 cents per share, compared to $9 million a year ago over the same period.