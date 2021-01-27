Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) is 42.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.68 and a high of $3.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The NVCN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $2.89 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 32.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.36, the stock is 24.48% and 46.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing 4.62% at the moment leaves the stock -31.21% off its SMA200. NVCN registered -56.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9873 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6947.

The stock witnessed a 55.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.00%, and is 23.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.39% over the week and 13.73% over the month.

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) has around 110 employees, a market worth around $39.27M and $2.01M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 100.00% and -64.95% from its 52-week high.

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neovasc Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $1.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -56.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -58.00% in year-over-year returns.

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in Neovasc Inc. (NVCN), with 5.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.58% while institutional investors hold 22.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.88M, and float is at 17.34M with Short Float at 4.96%. Institutions hold 17.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sabby Management, LLC with over 1.01 million shares valued at $2.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.49% of the NVCN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 0.91 million shares valued at $1.95 million to account for 3.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Magnetar Financial LLC which holds 0.87 million shares representing 3.01% and valued at over $1.86 million, while Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds 1.01% of the shares totaling 0.29 million with a market value of $0.62 million.