Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Analysis & Forecast for January 2021

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is -6.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.03 and a high of $56.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The NCLH stock was last observed hovering at around $23.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.11% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -122.36% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.46, the stock is -1.40% and 1.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.87 million and changing 3.38% at the moment leaves the stock 36.14% off its SMA200. NCLH registered -56.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.83%.

The stock witnessed a -3.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.94%, and is -6.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.78% over the week and 4.49% over the month.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has around 36000 employees, a market worth around $7.59B and $2.75B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 247.94% and -56.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.00% this year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 315.64M, and float is at 274.30M with Short Float at 17.11%.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Binder Robert, the company’s Vice Chair, Pres. & CEO OCI. SEC filings show that Binder Robert sold 91,484 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $24.76 per share for a total of $2.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Del Rio Frank J (Pres. & CEO) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $51.80 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the NCLH stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) that is trading -62.09% down over the past 12 months. Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) is 10.81% up on the 1-year trading charts.