Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Is Up 5.07% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) is 5.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.10 and a high of $76.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The PINS stock was last observed hovering at around $69.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.22% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.42% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -61.95% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.02, the stock is -3.45% and -1.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.67 million and changing -1.76% at the moment leaves the stock 66.10% off its SMA200. PINS registered 217.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 185.29%.

The stock witnessed a -5.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.64%, and is -2.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.78% over the week and 5.43% over the month.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has around 2217 employees, a market worth around $43.05B and $1.39B in sales. Fwd P/E is 107.52. Profit margin for the company is -26.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 573.47% and -11.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.70%).

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pinterest Inc. (PINS) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pinterest Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021..

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 603.49M, and float is at 507.79M with Short Float at 2.80%.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Insider Activity

A total of 366 insider transactions have happened at Pinterest Inc. (PINS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 266 and purchases happening 100 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sharp Evan, the company’s Co-Founder & Chief Design & Cr. SEC filings show that Sharp Evan sold 129,999 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 21 at a price of $73.16 per share for a total of $9.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Pinterest Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 21 that Silbermann Benjamin (Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F) sold a total of 57,181 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 21 and was made at $73.48 per share for $4.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the PINS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 14, Silbermann Benjamin (Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F) disposed off 70,000 shares at an average price of $73.33 for $5.13 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Pinterest Inc. (PINS).