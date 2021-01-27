Positives for ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (ADTX) as stock gains in recent trading

ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) is 67.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.62 and a high of $9.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADTX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.49, the stock is 41.14% and 58.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.06 million and changing 3.87% at the moment leaves the stock 27.08% off its SMA200. ADTX registered a loss of -24.13% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3344 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6782.

The stock witnessed a 57.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.92%, and is 46.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 34.46% over the week and 13.29% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 115.43% and -63.57% from its 52-week high.

ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (ADTX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.40% this year.

ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (ADTX) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (ADTX), with 3.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.02% while institutional investors hold 9.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.28M, and float is at 9.25M with Short Float at 5.40%. Institutions hold 7.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.22 million shares valued at $0.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.83% of the ADTX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wedbush Securities Inc with 61832.0 shares valued at $0.12 million to account for 0.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Jr University which holds 15228.0 shares representing 0.12% and valued at over $29694.0, while Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds 0.12% of the shares totaling 14774.0 with a market value of $28809.0.

ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (ADTX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (ADTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.