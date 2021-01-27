Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE): These Numbers Show Where AMEX:RHE Stock Is Going Next

Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX: RHE) is 42.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $15.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The RHE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.25% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.46% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 93.46% higher than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.10, the stock is 46.89% and 121.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.94 million and changing 32.47% at the moment leaves the stock 218.34% off its SMA200. RHE registered 220.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 249.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.74.

The stock witnessed a 203.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 200.00%, and is 48.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.17% over the week and 67.86% over the month.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $8.92M and $18.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -43.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 580.00% and -67.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (63.90%).

Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Regional Health Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/22/2021.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.50% this year.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE), with 177.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 10.58% while institutional investors hold 5.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.69M, and float is at 1.51M with Short Float at 21.03%. Institutions hold 4.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11594.0 shares valued at $15072.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.69% of the RHE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 4174.0 shares valued at $5426.0 to account for 0.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo & Company which holds 1590.0 shares representing 0.09% and valued at over $2067.0, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 885.0 with a market value of $1150.0.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.