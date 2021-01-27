Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) stock Surged by 20.41% yesterday

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) is 54.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $3.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The MARK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $5.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.76% off the consensus price target high of $5.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 32.76% higher than the price target low of $5.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.53, the stock is 61.17% and 100.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.89 million and changing 20.41% at the moment leaves the stock 130.43% off its SMA200. MARK registered 423.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 113.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9891 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4439.

The stock witnessed a 47.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.86%, and is 18.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.44% over the week and 10.54% over the month.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) has around 80 employees, a market worth around $275.54M and $5.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1311.24% and -0.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (179.20%).

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Remark Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $4.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 94.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1,596.20% in year-over-year returns.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Top Institutional Holders

60 institutions hold shares in Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK), with 8.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.62% while institutional investors hold 12.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 99.45M, and float is at 90.93M with Short Float at 8.74%. Institutions hold 11.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.8 million shares valued at $2.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.81% of the MARK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Cutter & Co. Brokerage, Inc. with 1.66 million shares valued at $1.95 million to account for 1.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO which holds 1.51 million shares representing 1.52% and valued at over $1.77 million, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 0.86% of the shares totaling 0.85 million with a market value of $1.0 million.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Discovery Inc. (DISCA) that is trading 34.83% up over the past 12 months. Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) is 72.90% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.39% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.96.