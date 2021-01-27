SRAX Inc. (SRAX) Analysis & Forecast for January 2021

SRAX Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) is 11.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.51 and a high of $4.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The SRAX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 13.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.46, the stock is 9.44% and 19.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 5.49% at the moment leaves the stock 37.20% off its SMA200. SRAX registered 60.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9183 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7552.

The stock witnessed a 30.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.77%, and is 5.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.99% over the week and 13.97% over the month.

SRAX Inc. (SRAX) has around 35 employees, a market worth around $55.95M and $5.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 129.14% and -14.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-142.90%).

SRAX Inc. (SRAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SRAX Inc. (SRAX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SRAX Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $4.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -257.70% this year.

SRAX Inc. (SRAX) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in SRAX Inc. (SRAX), with 2.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.26% while institutional investors hold 5.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.48M, and float is at 13.42M with Short Float at 6.16%. Institutions hold 4.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.31 million shares valued at $0.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.96% of the SRAX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 82267.0 shares valued at $0.24 million to account for 0.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 50185.0 shares representing 0.31% and valued at over $0.15 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.21% of the shares totaling 34312.0 with a market value of $0.1 million.

SRAX Inc. (SRAX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at SRAX Inc. (SRAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.