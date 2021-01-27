Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK) turns bearish with loss of -2.69 points

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK) is 43.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.60 and a high of $38.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The STPK stock was last observed hovering at around $32.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.69%.

Currently trading at $29.31, the stock is 7.61% and 54.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.54 million and changing -8.41% at the moment leaves the stock 83.64% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.96.

The stock witnessed a 40.51% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a 200.92%, and is -14.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.77% over the week and 14.59% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 205.31% and -23.27% from its 52-week high.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.30% this year.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (STPK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.39M, and float is at 28.77M with Short Float at 1.94%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Investment House, LLC with over 56500.0 shares valued at $1.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.15% of the STPK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Deltec Asset Management LLC with 10000.0 shares valued at $0.2 million to account for 0.03% of the shares outstanding.