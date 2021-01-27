The decline in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) is -19.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.80 and a high of $14.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The EBON stock was last observed hovering at around $5.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $4.89, the stock is -14.39% and -8.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -2.20% at the moment leaves the stock -24.27% off its SMA200. EBON registered a gain of 2.09% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.1565 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.5945.

The stock witnessed a 1.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.02%, and is -7.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.46% over the week and 14.18% over the month.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) has around 212 employees, a market worth around $412.76M and $97.75M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 28.68% and -67.29% from its 52-week high.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Analyst Forecasts

.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON), with 15.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.69% while institutional investors hold 0.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.41M, and float is at 76.22M with Short Float at 1.52%. Institutions hold 0.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. with over 0.15 million shares valued at $1.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.18% of the EBON Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Squarepoint Ops LLC with 55438.0 shares valued at $0.58 million to account for 0.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 42252.0 shares representing 0.05% and valued at over $0.44 million, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.04% of the shares totaling 35381.0 with a market value of $0.37 million.