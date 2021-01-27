The Kroger Co. (KR) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is 16.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.72 and a high of $37.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The KR stock was last observed hovering at around $37.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.97% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.53% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -46.31% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.04, the stock is 16.50% and 18.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.54 million and changing 2.62% at the moment leaves the stock 14.68% off its SMA200. KR registered 30.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.42.

The stock witnessed a 18.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.16%, and is 10.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.11% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

The Kroger Co. (KR) has around 435000 employees, a market worth around $27.93B and $130.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.88 and Fwd P/E is 13.85. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.37% and 2.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

The Kroger Co. (KR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Kroger Co. (KR) is a “Hold”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Kroger Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.68 with sales reaching $30.86B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.80% in year-over-year returns.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Top Institutional Holders

1,243 institutions hold shares in The Kroger Co. (KR), with 5.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.66% while institutional investors hold 89.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 772.00M, and float is at 756.30M with Short Float at 9.70%. Institutions hold 89.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 61.91 million shares valued at $2.1 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.13% of the KR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 61.85 million shares valued at $2.1 billion to account for 8.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 41.65 million shares representing 5.47% and valued at over $1.41 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 3.84% of the shares totaling 29.2 million with a market value of $990.23 million.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at The Kroger Co. (KR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SARGENT RONALD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SARGENT RONALD bought 3,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $31.65 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

The Kroger Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that FIKE CARIN L (Vice President and Treasurer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $31.53 per share for $63060.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9273.0 shares of the KR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Clark Robert W (Senior Vice President) disposed off 32,500 shares at an average price of $31.10 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 160,981 shares of The Kroger Co. (KR).

The Kroger Co. (KR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA) that is trading 5.14% up over the past 12 months. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) is 44.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.0% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 68.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.61.