These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for PG&E Corporation (PCG)

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is -11.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.25 and a high of $18.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The PCG stock was last observed hovering at around $11.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.76% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 16.0% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.92, the stock is -9.58% and -10.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.82 million and changing -1.27% at the moment leaves the stock 2.47% off its SMA200. PCG registered -21.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.56.

The stock witnessed a -11.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.90%, and is -8.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) has around 23000 employees, a market worth around $22.45B and $18.46B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.06. Profit margin for the company is -27.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.72% and -40.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.70%).

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PG&E Corporation (PCG) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PG&E Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $4.78B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.70% in year-over-year returns.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Top Institutional Holders

512 institutions hold shares in PG&E Corporation (PCG), with 479.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.17% while institutional investors hold 93.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.97B, and float is at 1.47B with Short Float at 4.87%. Institutions hold 71.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 139.59 million shares valued at $1.31 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.03% of the PCG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 122.24 million shares valued at $1.15 billion to account for 6.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Third Point, LLC which holds 84.94 million shares representing 4.28% and valued at over $797.54 million, while Appaloosa LP holds 4.07% of the shares totaling 80.78 million with a market value of $758.48 million.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at PG&E Corporation (PCG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 17 times.

PG&E Corporation (PCG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading -1.66% down over the past 12 months. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) is -30.05% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.16% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 67.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.43.