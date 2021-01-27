These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for The Boeing Company (BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is -5.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.00 and a high of $349.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The BA stock was last observed hovering at around $202.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.14% off its average median price target of $222.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.97% off the consensus price target high of $306.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -30.61% lower than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $195.92, the stock is -6.45% and -8.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.46 million and changing -3.04% at the moment leaves the stock 11.16% off its SMA200. BA registered -36.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $215.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $184.49.

The stock witnessed a -8.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.73%, and is -4.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

The Boeing Company (BA) has around 161100 employees, a market worth around $114.94B and $63.41B in sales. Fwd P/E is 170.08. Profit margin for the company is -7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.13% and -44.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.90%).

The Boeing Company (BA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Boeing Company (BA) is a “Hold”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Boeing Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.8 with sales reaching $15.07B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -106.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.90% in year-over-year returns.

The Boeing Company (BA) Top Institutional Holders

2,100 institutions hold shares in The Boeing Company (BA), with 666.14k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 52.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 566.60M, and float is at 563.86M with Short Float at 1.88%. Institutions hold 52.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 40.59 million shares valued at $6.71 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.19% of the BA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Newport Trust Co with 35.14 million shares valued at $5.81 billion to account for 6.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 30.24 million shares representing 5.36% and valued at over $5.0 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.68% of the shares totaling 26.41 million with a market value of $4.36 billion.

The Boeing Company (BA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at The Boeing Company (BA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M bought 1,152 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $173.36 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1152.0 shares.

The Boeing Company (BA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading -23.52% down over the past 12 months. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is -46.56% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.25% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.57.