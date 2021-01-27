Things appear to be looking up for Steel Connect Inc. (STCN)

Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ: STCN) is 173.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $2.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The STCN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.44% off the consensus price target high of $22.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 90.44% higher than the price target low of $22.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.15, the stock is 73.16% and 119.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -8.90% at the moment leaves the stock 211.46% off its SMA200. STCN registered 47.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 305.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0948 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7220.

The stock witnessed a 177.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 257.74%, and is 44.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.46% over the week and 13.26% over the month.

Steel Connect Inc. (STCN) has around 3481 employees, a market worth around $144.33M and $727.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 434.83% and -25.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Steel Connect Inc. (STCN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Steel Connect Inc. (STCN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Steel Connect Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.30% this year.

Steel Connect Inc. (STCN) Top Institutional Holders

37 institutions hold shares in Steel Connect Inc. (STCN), with 7.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.29% while institutional investors hold 53.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 61.89M, and float is at 55.70M with Short Float at 0.08%. Institutions hold 47.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Steel Partners Holdings, LP with over 18.18 million shares valued at $9.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 28.96% of the STCN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.44 million shares valued at $1.32 million to account for 3.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gabelli Funds, LLC which holds 1.82 million shares representing 2.90% and valued at over $0.99 million, while Gamco Investors Inc holds 2.40% of the shares totaling 1.51 million with a market value of $0.82 million.

Steel Connect Inc. (STCN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Steel Connect Inc. (STCN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.