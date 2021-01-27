Three Notable Stocks Today: Amphenol Corporation (APH), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) shares are -0.57% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.71% or -$6.12 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.77% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 8.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.76% and 0.98% over the month.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Analyst Recommendations

On October 20, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the APH stock is an Outperform, while earlier, JP Morgan had Resumed the stock as a Neutral on December 29, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the APH stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $123.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $141.20. The forecasts give the Amphenol Corporation stock a price target range of $157.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $130.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 21.08% or 4.69%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 23.90% in the current quarter to $1.02, up from the $0.98 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.62, up 2.00% from $3.74 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.87 and $0.99. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.24 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 45 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 1,908,016 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,836,561. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 689,934 and 704,394 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gavelle Jean-Luc, a Senior Vice President at the company, sold 27,400 shares worth $3.44 million at $125.53 per share on Nov 16. The VP,Grp GM Mobile Consumer Prod had earlier sold another 18,000 APH shares valued at $2.36 million on Nov 30. The shares were sold at $131.06 per share. WALTER LUC (SR VP & GGM MIL & AERO OPS) sold 101,315 shares at $123.77 per share on Nov 11 for a total of $12.54 million while Raley Zachary W, (SVP GGM RF & BROADBAND) sold 228,000 shares on Nov 05 for $26.99 million with each share fetching $118.39.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) share price was at $1.12, with a gain of 0.90% at the last check. Its fifty-two-week range is $1.00-$1.30. After the recent change in price, the company’s market cap reached $99,309,930 with shares outstanding of 89,468,405.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company achieved these notable achievements.

Changes to the Company’s name and its stock symbol was completed on July 21.

Reducing the number of shares authorized from 3,249,000,000 to 250,000,000, a 93% reduction, as of July 21.

Receiving IPEMA certification to turn tree and storm waste into a $4 billion market, surfacing material for public playgrounds, on July 23.

Construction of a Waste Management landfill facility completed on July 28, increasing mulch manufacturing capabilities.

The Company announced Aug. 5 that it had added new grapple hauling trucks to its fleet, expanding vertically integrated operations.

The Company has received permit approval for mulch manufacture at their largest state-of-the-art facility, announced Aug. 13.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR), on the other hand, is trading around $45.24 with a market cap of $3.01B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $60.52 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.8 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MAXR’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $99.0 million. This represented 77.29% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $436.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.02 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.25 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Sep 2018, the total assets figure advanced to $4.57 billion from $4.43 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $132.0 million, significantly lower than the $146.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$92.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at Maxar Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 47,453 shares. Insider sales totaled 22,352 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 969.25k shares after the latest sales, with 5.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.70% with a share float percentage of 59.96M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Maxar Technologies Inc. having a total of 260 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.0 million shares worth more than $124.6 million. As of Sept 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 4.83 million shares as of Sep 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $120.34 million and represent 7.90% of shares outstanding.