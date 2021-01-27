Top attractive stock of the week – Triterras Inc. (TRIT)

Triterras Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) is -23.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.10 and a high of $15.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRIT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.22% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 29.5% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.46, the stock is -22.22% and -27.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.94 million and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -20.91% off its SMA200. TRIT registered -14.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -21.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.00.

The stock witnessed a -29.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.09%, and is 4.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.34% over the week and 13.38% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 196.74 and Fwd P/E is 22.86. Distance from 52-week low is 19.15% and -45.24% from its 52-week high.

Triterras Inc. (TRIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Triterras Inc. (TRIT) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Triterras Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $17M over the same period..

Triterras Inc. (TRIT) Top Institutional Holders

58 institutions hold shares in Triterras Inc. (TRIT), with 3.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 62.07% while institutional investors hold 79.59% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 30.19% of the Float.