Who are the Institutional Holders in Snap Inc. (SNAP)?

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) is 6.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.89 and a high of $57.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The SNAP stock was last observed hovering at around $53.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.16% off its average median price target of $48.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.48% off the consensus price target high of $72.50 offered by 40 analysts, but current levels are -240.87% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.13, the stock is -1.19% and 4.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.21 million and changing -4.05% at the moment leaves the stock 69.90% off its SMA200. SNAP registered 186.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 133.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.11.

The stock witnessed a 3.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.44%, and is 5.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.61% over the week and 5.39% over the month.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) has around 3195 employees, a market worth around $80.63B and $2.16B in sales. Fwd P/E is 231.70. Profit margin for the company is -49.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 548.04% and -10.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.80%).

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Snap Inc. (SNAP) is a “Overweight”. 40 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 26 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Snap Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $854.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 42.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 52.30% in year-over-year returns.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Top Institutional Holders

701 institutions hold shares in Snap Inc. (SNAP), with 360.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.17% while institutional investors hold 81.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.47B, and float is at 928.25M with Short Float at 6.80%. Institutions hold 61.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 113.65 million shares valued at $2.97 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.20% of the SNAP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 85.71 million shares valued at $2.24 billion to account for 6.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Edgewood Management Company which holds 75.24 million shares representing 6.09% and valued at over $1.96 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.43% of the shares totaling 54.67 million with a market value of $1.43 billion.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Insider Activity

A total of 90 insider transactions have happened at Snap Inc. (SNAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 79 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gorman Jeremi, the company’s Chief Business Officer. SEC filings show that Gorman Jeremi sold 15,792 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $50.65 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.0 million shares.

Snap Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that Hunter Jerry James (Senior VP, Engineering) sold a total of 7,609 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $50.53 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.45 million shares of the SNAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, Andersen Derek (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 8,662 shares at an average price of $50.43 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 1,254,458 shares of Snap Inc. (SNAP).

Snap Inc. (SNAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The RealReal Inc. (REAL) that is trading 58.58% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.76% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 66.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.16.