Who are the Institutional Holders in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) is 23.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $2.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The VTGN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 52.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.40, the stock is 14.89% and 79.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.28 million and changing -5.88% at the moment leaves the stock 202.44% off its SMA200. VTGN registered 228.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 220.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6506 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9444.

The stock witnessed a 67.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 205.93%, and is 2.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.33% over the week and 14.52% over the month.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $311.45M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 700.00% and -18.37% from its 52-week high.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $210k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.20% this year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN), with 3.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.48% while institutional investors hold 7.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.08M, and float is at 56.54M with Short Float at 6.16%. Institutions hold 7.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.95 million shares valued at $1.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.40% of the VTGN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.25 million shares valued at $0.18 million to account for 0.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Advisor Group, Inc. which holds 0.17 million shares representing 0.12% and valued at over $0.12 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 0.10% of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $98525.0.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SAXE JON S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SAXE JON S bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $0.69 per share for a total of $20700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50000.0 shares.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) that is trading 106.15% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.53% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.1.