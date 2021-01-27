Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT)?

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) is 111.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.53 and a high of $6.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The QTT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $16.99 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.93% off the consensus price target high of $20.91 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 74.31% higher than the price target low of $13.08 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.36, the stock is 51.86% and 42.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.34 million and changing -2.61% at the moment leaves the stock 29.08% off its SMA200. QTT registered -23.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 17.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2670 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5407.

The stock witnessed a 90.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.42%, and is 41.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.61% over the week and 13.34% over the month.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) has around 2932 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $873.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 71.49. Profit margin for the company is -28.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.61% and -48.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-527.30%).

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qutoutiao Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $212.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.40% in year-over-year returns.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT), with 9.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.25% while institutional investors hold 5.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 292.99M, and float is at 165.30M with Short Float at 6.27%. Institutions hold 5.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.55 million shares valued at $7.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.26% of the QTT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Credit Suisse Ag/ with 1.48 million shares valued at $3.24 million to account for 0.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.65 million shares representing 0.42% and valued at over $1.43 million, while Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds 0.30% of the shares totaling 0.46 million with a market value of $1.02 million.