Why Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is the topic of conversation today

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) is 2.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.65 and a high of $31.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The GOLD stock was last observed hovering at around $23.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.76% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.09% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -7.24% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.52, the stock is -4.67% and -4.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.05 million and changing -3.26% at the moment leaves the stock -14.31% off its SMA200. GOLD registered 25.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.54.

The stock witnessed a 1.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.17%, and is -0.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has around 22500 employees, a market worth around $41.77B and $12.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.69 and Fwd P/E is 16.11. Profit margin for the company is 24.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.02% and -27.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.70%).

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Barrick Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $3.29B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 270.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.10% in year-over-year returns.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Top Institutional Holders

1,107 institutions hold shares in Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), with 9.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.53% while institutional investors hold 66.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.78B, and float is at 1.77B with Short Float at 0.73%. Institutions hold 66.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 85.67 million shares valued at $2.41 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.82% of the GOLD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 79.7 million shares valued at $2.24 billion to account for 4.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FIL LTD which holds 59.6 million shares representing 3.35% and valued at over $1.68 billion, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.89% of the shares totaling 51.43 million with a market value of $1.45 billion.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) that is trading 14.96% up over the past 12 months. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is 29.15% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.42% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.75.