Why Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) is the topic of conversation today

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) is 49.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.16 and a high of $15.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The LUMN stock was last observed hovering at around $14.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.27% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -5.73% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -126.57% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.86, the stock is 47.22% and 51.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.57 million and changing 8.71% at the moment leaves the stock 55.71% off its SMA200. LUMN registered 0.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.08.

The stock witnessed a 47.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.82%, and is 31.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.41% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) has around 39000 employees, a market worth around $15.89B and $21.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.33 and Fwd P/E is 10.27. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.38% and 3.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.70%).

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) is a “Underweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lumen Technologies Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $5.12B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -219.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.20% in year-over-year returns.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.08B, and float is at 991.14M with Short Float at 10.72%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 127.43 million shares valued at $1.29 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.61% of the LUMN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with 97.26 million shares valued at $981.35 million to account for 8.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 91.62 million shares representing 8.35% and valued at over $924.45 million, while Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ holds 5.74% of the shares totaling 62.95 million with a market value of $635.13 million.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bejar Martha Helena, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bejar Martha Helena sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $10.21 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55880.0 shares.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) that is trading -5.58% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.08% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 104.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.03.