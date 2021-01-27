Why Shares of Conversion Labs Inc. (CVLB) Are Going Crazy

Conversion Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLB) is 171.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $14.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The CVLB stock was last observed hovering at around $12.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.85% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -18.13% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -18.13% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.72, the stock is 128.19% and 130.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.75 million and changing 37.68% at the moment leaves the stock 246.65% off its SMA200. CVLB registered 2549.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 234.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.72.

The stock witnessed a 142.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 200.34%, and is 128.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.23% over the week and 16.04% over the month.

Conversion Labs Inc. (CVLB) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $332.25M and $28.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3444.00% and 22.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1383.60%).

Conversion Labs Inc. (CVLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Conversion Labs Inc. (CVLB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Conversion Labs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28 with sales reaching $11.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.30% this year.

Conversion Labs Inc. (CVLB) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in Conversion Labs Inc. (CVLB), with 7.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.67% while institutional investors hold 0.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.99M, and float is at 12.25M with Short Float at 0.15%. Institutions hold 0.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Granite Investment Advisors, LLC with over 40000.0 shares valued at $0.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.19% of the CVLB Shares outstanding.

Conversion Labs Inc. (CVLB) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Conversion Labs Inc. (CVLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 14 times.