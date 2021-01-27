Why Shares of The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Are Going Crazy

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is -6.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.07 and a high of $183.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The DIS stock was last observed hovering at around $169.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.93% off its average median price target of $192.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.56% off the consensus price target high of $210.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -41.42% lower than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $162.63, the stock is -7.56% and -0.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.58 million and changing -4.09% at the moment leaves the stock 23.91% off its SMA200. DIS registered 24.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $172.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $140.00.

The stock witnessed a -2.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.11%, and is -1.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has around 203000 employees, a market worth around $304.96B and $65.39B in sales. Fwd P/E is 35.48. Profit margin for the company is -4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 105.67% and -11.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.90%).

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Walt Disney Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.44 with sales reaching $15.86B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -125.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.00% in year-over-year returns.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Top Institutional Holders

3,474 institutions hold shares in The Walt Disney Company (DIS), with 3.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 65.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.81B, and float is at 1.81B with Short Float at 1.15%. Institutions hold 65.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 146.73 million shares valued at $18.21 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.10% of the DIS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 115.0 million shares valued at $14.27 billion to account for 6.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 74.4 million shares representing 4.11% and valued at over $9.23 billion, while State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co holds 2.11% of the shares totaling 38.2 million with a market value of $4.74 billion.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by IGER ROBERT A, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that IGER ROBERT A sold 15,640 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 22 at a price of $175.01 per share for a total of $2.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.18 million shares.

The Walt Disney Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 21 that IGER ROBERT A (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 1,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 21 and was made at $175.00 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.18 million shares of the DIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, IGER ROBERT A (Executive Chairman) disposed off 478,003 shares at an average price of $175.92 for $84.09 million. The insider now directly holds 1,178,154 shares of The Walt Disney Company (DIS).

The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Discovery Inc. (DISCA) that is trading 34.83% up over the past 12 months. Sony Corporation (SNE) is 39.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.69% from the last report on Nov 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.47.