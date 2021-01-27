Why should you buy stock in QuantumScape Corporation (QS)?

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) is -44.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.74 and a high of $132.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The QS stock was last observed hovering at around $47.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -68.82% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -68.82% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $47.27, the stock is -28.88% and -14.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.93 million and changing -0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 44.41% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $69.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.73.

The stock witnessed a -57.33% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a 240.81%, and is -9.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.20% over the week and 13.60% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 385.32% and -64.39% from its 52-week high.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is a “Underweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 5.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

QuantumScape Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Top Institutional Holders

79 institutions hold shares in QuantumScape Corporation (QS), with 158.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 45.59% while institutional investors hold 19.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 207.70M, and float is at 134.36M with Short Float at 6.10%. Institutions hold 10.51% of the Float.